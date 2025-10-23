New details emerge on Humphreys Peak lightning strike victims, rescue

The Brief The rescue of two lightning strike victims on Humphreys Peak was completed by search and rescue teams and Arizona Snowbowl staff, as severe weather conditions grounded all aircraft on Oct. 22. The lengthy mission involved a litter carry-out for the second, more seriously injured victim and occurred simultaneously with a separate rescue of two lost teens who had run off-trail after encountering a bear.



The Coconino County Sheriff's Office released new details about the rescue mission to save two people struck by lightning on Humphreys Peak Wednesday morning.

While the rescue operation took place, a second incident involving two lost teens and a bear encounter was unfolding.

What we know:

The Oct. 22 incident began to unfold around 10:50 a.m. on the 12,600-foot mountain peak.

"Search and Rescue (SAR) teams were immediately deployed to the Humphreys Trailhead at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, northwest of Flagstaff," CCSO said.

Due to severe weather, including lightning, hail and heavy rain, all aircraft were grounded, so the rescue had to be completed on foot.

With the help of Arizona Snowbowl staff, search and rescue teams set out on a five-mile rescue mission, using UTVs at one point, to get to the hikers.

At around 2:45 p.m., rescue teams found the first victim, who was able to descend the mountain to about 10,650 feet.

"He reported that the other injured hiker had been unable to continue and had stopped near the saddle between Humphreys and Agassiz Peaks, roughly 0.7 miles farther up the trail at 11,800 feet," CCSO said.

A second rescue team continued up the mountain to find the second victim. He was found at around 3:45 p.m.

He wasn't able to hike off the mountain due to his condition and the steepness of the descent. "A litter carry-out was conducted using low-angle rope

techniques in sections of the trail requiring additional safety measures," CCSO said.

The victims were taken to an incident command post, then transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment and observation. CCSO says the unidentified victims did not know each other – one lives in Flagstaff while the other lives in Canada.

Bear encounter nearby

During the response to rescue the lightning-struck victims, first responders got word of a second incident unfolding on the mountain.

"CCSO received a separate call reporting that two teenage hikers had become lost off the Agassiz Trail after reportedly encountering a bear and running off

the trail," the sheriff's office said.

A team broke off and went to find the teens. They were found safely, escorted by UTV to the incident command post, evaluated by medics and reunited with their parents.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Map of Humphreys Peak

What they're saying:

"Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Arizona Snowbowl staff, DPS Air Rescue, Guardian Air Transport, Guardian Medical Transport, and all Search and Rescue volunteers for their coordinated efforts during this challenging mountain rescue operation," CCSO said.