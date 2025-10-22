1 person struck by lightning on Humphreys Peak, another victim is possible, CCSO says

article

The Brief A rescue operation is underway on Humphreys Peak, north of Flagstaff, after one person was struck by lightning, with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office investigating if a second person was also hit. The five-mile rescue effort is being conducted on foot after severe weather and ongoing thunderstorms grounded CCSO's helicopter.



A person was struck by lightning on a northern Arizona mountain on Wednesday, and the sheriff's office is working to find out if a second person was struck as well.

Now, a five-mile-long rescue operation is underway on Oct. 22 as a rescue helicopter cannot fly due to stormy weather.

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Oct. 22 on Humphreys Peak, which is north of Flagstaff.

Rescue crews are making their way five miles up to the top of the mountain because CCSO says its helicopter has been grounded due to weather.

Authorities say one person was struck, and they're working to get up the mountain to see if a second person was struck. Their conditions aren't yet known.

The mountain's peak is just over 12,600 in elevation, and rescue crews aren't able to contact the two people anymore, possibly because of stormy weather conditions.

Dig deeper:

A thunderstorm passed through the Humphreys Peak area early Wednesday, part of a broad area of showers and thunderstorms across a good portion of Coconino County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Flagstaff office reported another thunderstorm over the peaks Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Map of Humphreys Peak