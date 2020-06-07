New evacaution orders issued for community affected by Bighorn Fire

Fire officials say Friday night that a new evacuation order has been issued as a result of the Bighorn Fire.

According to a statement, residents in the area of E. Golder Ranch Drive and E. Rollins Road have been placed on a "Go! - Evacuate" notice.

Fire officials say as of Friday night, the fire has burned 8,950 acres of land, and it is 10% contained. Operations on Friday night will be focused near the community of Golder Ranch, where fire activity has picked up due to extremely hot and dry conditions.

Most of the western United States is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, creating challenging conditions for wildfire season, Bryan Henry, a meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said in a recent fire season outlook.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Arizona’s request for money to help fight the fire, officials said Thursday.

Fire officials said the Bighorn fire’s growth slowed overnight but that it remained a threat. Flames have been visible from Tucson at night, and smoke from the fire plumed over a suburb Friday morning.

Pima County officials on Thursday issued an evacuation notice for approximately 300 homes in a area south of the Coronado National Forest, and numerous other residents were told to prepare to evacuate.

Over 400 firefighters aided by aircraft dropping water and retardant battled the week-old lightning-sparked fire that as of Friday had burned 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) of mostly brush and tall grass.

Sheriff’s officials went door to door in neighborhoods on Thursday to notify residences of the evacuation notice, which a sheriff’s spokesman said Friday wasn’t mandatory.

“People are not required to leave, however we are telling people we may not be able to come back and assist if things start to burn,” said Deputy James Allerton.

No injuries or structural damage was reported, Allerton said.

”It’s not a great place for us to put people in to safely work,” he said. "It’s just too steep."

Mayberry said crews continued to clear lines to keep the fire away from homes south of the forest and might set additional fires to burn vegetation to slow the wildfire by depriving it of potential fuel.

The fire, sparked June 5 by lightning, was only 10% contained as of Friday morning, and Mayberry said increasing the containment figure would be a slow process because of the rugged terrain.

The dry, hot weather and the steep, rocky topography have been the main challenges in fighting the fire near Tucson, fire management team Adam Jarrold said Thursday. Temperatures have pushed past 100 degrees (38 Celsius) and the humidity was in single digits.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.