Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

New Jersey to mail all voters ballots for Nov. election, still offer in-person option

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced plans to expand mail-in voting in New Jersey for November's general election.

Murphy spoke on CNN's New Day about the expansion Friday morning, which will include mailing ballots to all of the state's voters.

The governor was discussing the changes made by the state during their postponed and nearly all-mail primary on July 7 and announced they would be expanding on that model for the general election.

MORE: Full Election 2020 Coverage 

Murphy says while everyone will be mailed a ballot, voters will still have the option to vote in-person. It’s not clear if people who aren’t registered will get an application to register

"As it related to mail-in ballots, the good news is in a general election it doesn’t matter what party you're in. Everybody get's a ballot," Murphy said Friday. "So we're going to have a hybrid model in November."

Murphy says while everyone will be mailed a ballot, voters will still have the option to vote in-person.

If you opt to vote in person you will have to do provisional voting, according to Murphy.  That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they’ll have to go to one of a reduced number of polling places and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine a mailed ballot wasn’t also cast. 

The Democratic governor called that system more "cumbersome" but insisted "it works."

New Jersey previously had no-excuse mail-in voting. But Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy this year mandated the election take place principally by mailed ballots because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

___

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 