New ‘Joker 2’ trailer shows 1st footage of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga duo

The first footage for the anticipated sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux," dropped on Tuesday.

Warner Bros. released the official teaser trailer which opens with the movie’s main character, Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) being released from his cell at Arkham Asylum.

The clown prince of crime is escorted by security guards when he catches a glimpse and is seemingly captivated by Lady Gaga’s character, Harley Quinn, as she appears to be singing with a group of people.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Freeze frame taken from "Joker: Folie à Deux" trailer released by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 9, 2024. (Warner Bros. )

The film will follow Fleck and Quinn, his soon-to-be dedicated and deranged sidekick, as they conspire to break out of the asylum and sing and dance their way around the city – while simultaneously causing mayhem, according to Variety.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

The first film, "Joker," was a commercial success with a box-office revenue that exceeded over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing rated R film.

Phoenix ended up winning an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020 for his leading performance in the film.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.