New Lake Mead water level readings paint grim picture of water situation in the Southwest

Published 
Lake Mead at its lowest level since 1930 as severe drought persists

Researchers say as the drought continues in the Southwest, water levels at Lake Mead continue to drop.

PHOENIX - The latest showing of the drought in the Southwest is painting a rather serious picture.

Lake Mead, a key reservoir along the Colorado River, has dipped to a record low. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the surface elevation of Lake Mead dipped to 1,071 feet, which is 18 feet lower than the same time in 2020. Researchers say the lake is at its lowest level since 1930.

Businesses struggle to adapt

Meanwhile, the recreation industry is getting hit hard, with one boat harbor seeing a dramatic downturn in customers because of the low levels.

"A lot of laying awake at night, figuring how to do something," said Gail Kaiser, manager at Las Vegas Boat Harbor.

Kaiser is having to make changes to her business because of the low water levels. The launch ramps at their marina has been closed as they make adjustments, and they are warning boaters to be more aware when out on the water.

"There are places you could go last week and can't go this week," said Kaiser. "Check out where you are going to go."

Lake Mead does ebb and flow throughout the year depending on weather patterns, but Kaiser says while this is the lowest she has seen it. Despite the low water levels, Kaiser says people can still have a good time on the lake.

"Everyone thinks there is no water now, but there is still a big lake," said Kaiser.

Governor Ducey speaks out

While visiting areas impacted by the Telegraph Fire on June 10, Governor Doug Ducey responded to questions about to the low water levels on the lake.

"The drought and water is something we address every day in Arizona," said Gov. Ducey.

