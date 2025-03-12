New, state-of-the-art childbirth simulator unveiled at Arizona State University nursing school

The Brief ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation unveils a new childbirth simulator. Noelle, the name of the manikin developed by Gaumard, is offering students different situations to prepare for real-life scenarios. The hands-on opportunity gives students a new tool to test skills learned in the classroom.



Nursing students are getting an opportunity to train on a new manikin that provides students with a more realistic experience.

What we know:

ASU's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation is unpacking the new learning tool, calling it a first-of-its-kind learning tool for the college.

"Our students can get that real-life experience that they may not be able to get at other clinical sites," said Jessica Gentes, Clinical Assistant Professor at Edson.

The Noelle is a childbirth simulator that can be programmed for a variety of situations, like labor, delivery and post-birth scenarios.

What they're saying:

"This one specifically has a normal birth, a breached birth. It also has a c-section belly. It has four different bellies addressing different topics and different learning skills," said a spokesperson for Gaumard, the company that designed the manikin.

Those that work closely with students know how valuable this equipment will be in helping to send them into the workforce prepared.

"Adding something like this where they can physically have the birth just adds the level and our students love anything that's hands-on. If we can provide this, the students are just going to gather that much more learning," said Gentes.

Once the product is fully unboxed, programmed and set up, the students at the college will be putting it into action.