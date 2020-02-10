New styles of pedal boat rentals offered at Tempe Town Lake

article

Tempe Town Lake is getting a bit more whimsical and fun by unveiling new choices of pedal boats, including a dragon and a duck.

Spending an afternoon at Tempe Town Lake just got a bit more fun.

"We have two new brand new ones," said Melissa Quillard with the City of Tempe. "We have a dragon boat and we also have a new duck boat."

The City says they added the boats because demand has been so high.

"The entire lake is growing and we're seeing so much activity around the lake and we're seeing that people want to be here," said Quillard. "Where else can you go slay a dragon into the sunset, other than Tempe Town Lake, so it's a really unique destination and people want to be here."

The new boats are available just in time for Valentine's Day. For $60 you can rent a decorated boat and they'll provide the chocolate.

"You can give your loved one an experience, you can bring them here to the lake, take them for a ride, take them to Mill Avenue and have a full experience right here at Tempe Town Lake," said Quillard.

Whether you come for date night or just a fun family outing, Tempe Town Lake now has even more to offer.