New York man with DC ties says he’s 'fighting as hard as I can' while battling coronavirus

A New York man with ties to the D.C. region says his spirits are high as he battles to recover from the coronavirus. Mike Green has been hospitalized in Brooklyn since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

"Today is a better day. Yesterday was a hard day with the new medicine that they have me on. It took a lot out of me energy-wise," Mike told FOX 5’s Allison Seymour during a video call Thursday.

"I've been keeping my spirits up and I’ve been fighting as hard as I can," Mike said.

A close friend of a local family, Mike told us his job informed him that someone at the office tested positive for the coronavirus. He was assigned to work from home and was only in the office three days during the last two weeks but somehow still managed to contract the virus.

He said he first started experiencing a dry cough last Tuesday. By the end of the week, Mike said he had a high fever and shortness of breath.

"Definitely take this serious because you don't know how you can get it," Mike said. "This is a serious virus. Staying at home will help save your life."

