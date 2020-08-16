New Zealand delays election after COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
22
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:50 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:16 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 6:03 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:02 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:24 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale
Dust Advisory
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

New Zealand delays election after COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland

By Nick Perry
Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

Here are the symptoms of COVID-19

Some of the most common symptoms are fever, a dry cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. But as the virus continues its rapid spread, additional symptoms are being identified.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday chose to delay New Zealand's national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland.

The election had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but will now be held on Oct. 17. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months.

Opposition parties had been requesting a delay after a virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.

Before the latest outbreak, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any known community transmission of the virus, and life had returned to normal for most people, who were going to restaurants, sports stadiums and schools without fear of getting infected. The only known cases during that time were returning travelers who were quarantined at the border.

RELATED: New Zealand marks 100 days of no new reported cases of coronavirus

Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how it happened. The Auckland outbreak has grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond the cluster.

Ardern said in making her decision, she had first called the leaders of all the political parties represented in the parliament to get their views.

“Ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need about parties and candidates, and delivers certainty for the future,” Ardern said.

She said she wouldn't consider delaying the election again, no matter what was happening with any virus outbreaks.

Opinion polling indicates Ardern's Labour Party is favored to win a second term in office.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates