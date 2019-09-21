Newborn found near dumpster at Arlington apartment complex

Arlington police are investigating after a newborn was found in a container near a dumpster Saturday morning.

The baby boy was found just before 8:15 a.m., next to a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Ln. Police say he was found when someone went to the dumpster and heard crying.

The baby was taken to a hospital, where he is now being cared for. He is in stable condition at Medical City Arlington.

According to police, the African American baby is believed to have been born just hours before he was found, and is not older than a day or two old.

Police are working to find out who put the baby in the dumpster.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.