Nicholas Cordova murder case: Silent Witness, police ask for help to identify suspect

Family members of Nicholas Cordova are set to take part in a news conference with Silent Witness on Feb. 27. Cordova was killed in 2020 in Gilbert.



Silent Witness is asking for help from the public as Gilbert Police continue to investigate an incident in 2020 that led to the death of Nicholas Cordova.

Per a statement, Cordova's family will take part in a news conference on the case on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

What they're saying:

"Information obtained from tips will help lead investigators to better understand what happened on May 27, 2020, when Nicholas unnecessarily lost his life near 500 West Guadalupe Road," read a portion of the statement. "With detectives searching and family still in mourning, community involvement may be the missing puzzle piece needed to fully understand that happened in this case."

Cordova's murder remains unsolved almost five years later

The backstory:

Cordova was killed near Cooper and Guadalupe Roads in Gilbert. At the time of his death, Cordova was on a video chat with his children.

"I was in the kitchen, and then I heard Capri say like, ‘Something, something's wrong.’ And so, I grabbed the phone, and, I mean, I couldn't see anything, but like, my instincts just kicked in that something wasn't right," Cordova's widow, Alysha, said in a FOX 10 Investigates report on the matter in 2024. "I could hear muffled noises, like some yelling. I immediately took the phone and ran into my room where my phone was and called 911."

Nicholas Cordova

In that report, Alysha said she feels her husband was targeted.

"I wish I could say it was a freak accident and someone just came in, you know, two guys came in hoping to, like, rob someone and take some money, but … deep down, that's not what I think happened," she said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO,