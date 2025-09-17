Seized exotic animals to return to owner; man shot after pointing gun at deputies | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a suspect still on the run for a triple stabbing in Mesa, to a suspect being shot after pointing a gun at Maricopa County deputies, here are tonight's top stories for Wednesday, Sept. 17.
1. Suspect wanted for stabbing mother, 2 teen daughters at Mesa apartments: PD
Police say a woman and her two daughters were asleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads on Sept. 17 when they were stabbed by an unknown suspect, who remains on the loose.
2. Armed suspect hospitalized after getting shot by MCSO deputies
A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at deputies at the White Tank Mountain Regional Park was shot on Wednesday.
3. Seized exotic animals to be returned to owner in Rio Verde
Dozens of exotic animals, including camels and zebras, are being returned to their owner after being seized in August from a property in the Rio Verde area.
4. Multiple officers killed, 2 others critically injured in Pennsylvania shooting
Five police officers were shot and three were killed in York County on Wednesday, officials say.
5. Emily Pike: Family sues Mesa group home where murdered teen lived
A lawsuit has been filed against Sacred Journey Inc., the Mesa group home where Emily Pike lived before she was reported missing and found murdered.