Seized exotic animals to return to owner; man shot after pointing gun at deputies | Nightly Roundup

article

From a suspect still on the run for a triple stabbing in Mesa, to a suspect being shot after pointing a gun at Maricopa County deputies, here are tonight's top stories for Wednesday, Sept. 17.

1. Suspect wanted for stabbing mother, 2 teen daughters at Mesa apartments: PD

Featured article

2. Armed suspect hospitalized after getting shot by MCSO deputies

Featured article

3. Seized exotic animals to be returned to owner in Rio Verde

Featured article

4. Multiple officers killed, 2 others critically injured in Pennsylvania shooting

Featured article

5. Emily Pike: Family sues Mesa group home where murdered teen lived