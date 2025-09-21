Thousands attend Charlie Kirk memorial; Trump, Kirk's widow speak out | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the thousands of attendees at Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium, to the high-profile speakers who reflected on Kirk's life and impact, here are your top stories for Sunday, September 21, 2025.
1. Thousands attend Charlie Kirk memorial with high-profile speakers
Featured
Thousands gathered at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday for the funeral of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, held 11 days after his assassination at Utah Valley University.
2. President Trump pays tribute to the late Charlie Kirk
3. Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, gives emotional speech
Erika Kirk spoke at her late husband, Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale at State Farm Stadium.
Read more.
4. Supporters pay their respects at Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix
Featured
A growing memorial site formed on Sept. 21 at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk.
5. Thousands reflect on the 5+ hour memorial service
Sunday weather
A round of showers and thunderstorms is moving into northern Arizona, with flash flooding reported in the southeast.