Expand / Collapse search

Alleged killer offers info to investigators, road rage on Loop 202 | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 5, 2025 6:36pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From an alleged killer inserting himself into a double murder investigation, to a man being shot in an alleged road rage incident on Loop 202, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, October 5, 2025.

1. Murder suspect inserted himself into investigation

Featured

Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators
article

Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators

31-year-old Thomas Brown allegedly contacted officers shortly after two teens were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest.

What we know:

Thomas Brown, 31, allegedly inserted himself into the investigation by providing false information and drone footage to police shortly after the bodies were found.

2. Alleged road rage shooting leaves man hospitalized

Featured

Man shot at red light in alleged road rage shooting
article

Man shot at red light in alleged road rage shooting

A man was shot near Loop 202 and Van Buren St. following a road rage incident.

What we know:

A man was shot near Loop 202 and Van Buren St. following a road rage incident.

3. Man dies in his front yard after being stabbed 

Featured

Man found stabbed to death at Phoenix home
article

Man found stabbed to death at Phoenix home

A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Phoenix home.

What we know:

A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Phoenix home.

4. Fugitive in 2009 daycare fire deported to Mexico to face charges

Featured

Woman in daycare fire that killed 49 kids deported to Mexico
article

Woman in daycare fire that killed 49 kids deported to Mexico

A woman wanted in Mexico for a 2009 daycare fire that killed 49 children has been deported from the U.S.

What we know:

A woman wanted in Mexico for a 2009 daycare fire that killed 49 children has been deported from the U.S.

5. Old Town Scottsdale stabbing leaves person in critical condition 

1 critically hurt in stabbing in Old Town Scottsdale

1 critically hurt in stabbing in Old Town Scottsdale

One person is in critical condition and a suspect has minor injuries following a stabbing near Scottsdale Road and Camelback in Old Town Scottsdale. Witnesses told police a fight happened in an alleyway.

A look at your weather

Evening weather forecast - 10/5/25

Evening weather forecast - 10/5/25

The Valley will warm up later this week, with highs returning to the low 100s by Thursday and Friday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has this evening's full forecast, and a look to the week ahead.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews