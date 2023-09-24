Nightly Roundup: Barricade situation ends deadly; Taylor Swift makes a splash at the Chiefs game

Tonight's top stories include a report of a barricade situation turning deadly, Taylor Swift making headlines at the Kansas City Chiefs game and a Good Samaritan sadly being killed while reportedly trying to help a driver in Phoenix.
1. Apache Junction barricade situation ends with one dead, another arrested
A barricade situation in Apache Junction turned deadly Sunday afternoon. Police say a person is dead while the suspect was arrested.
2. Good Samaritan killed in crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that shut down the Loop 202 at 32nd Street early Sunday morning.
3. Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs game to root on Travis Kelce as dating rumors reach fever pitch
Taylor Swift was seen cheering right next to Travis Kelce's mother in the box.
4. Florida toddler, 2 adults shot to death during argument over dog sale: sheriff
A group of people, including a 3-year-old child, went to a luxury apartment complex in Jacksonville Saturday night to meet about the sale of a dog when the gunfire broke out.
5. Man dies after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.