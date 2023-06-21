Nightly Roundup: Cheapest livable home in Phoenix? Latest on the Titanic sub search

In tonight's top stories, we're taking a look at what's believed to be the cheapest (but livable) home in Phoenix and the latest developments on the search for 5 people in the Atlantic after a Titanic sub tour went horribly wrong.

Here at the top stories for June 21.

1. A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix

2. Missing Titanic sub: Coast Guard calling in more ships after 'underwater noises' heard

3. Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool

4. Body of missing man found in bonfire pile in desert area of Tonto National Forest identified

5. Idaho dad 'executed' neighbors after son exposed himself to man's kids, police say