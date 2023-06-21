Nightly Roundup: Cheapest livable home in Phoenix? Latest on the Titanic sub search

In tonight's top stories, we're taking a look at what's believed to be the cheapest (but livable) home in Phoenix and the latest developments on the search for 5 people in the Atlantic after a Titanic sub tour went horribly wrong.
Here at the top stories for June 21.
1. A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix
We're taking a look at the cheapest home you can buy in Phoenix that is livable, according to a broker with Berkshire Hathaway.
2. Missing Titanic sub: Coast Guard calling in more ships after 'underwater noises' heard
The US Coast Guard says a Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises during search for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
3. Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool
A mountain lion was spotted in north Scottsdale drinking out of a backyard swimming pool.
4. Body of missing man found in bonfire pile in desert area of Tonto National Forest identified
A body was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
5. Idaho dad 'executed' neighbors after son exposed himself to man's kids, police say
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting.