Nightly Roundup: Donald Trump surrenders to authorities; 'salamander invasion' in Arizona

From the latest in Former President Donald Trump's legal battles to a surprising story involving a kidnapping victim in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

1. Former President Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities

Featured article

2. Story of escape from Arizona kidnapping suspect

Featured article

3. Shocking video from Kentucky police rescue

Featured article

4. Sad story of New Mexico man battling addiction in Arizona

Featured article

5. A ‘Salamander Invasion’ of sorts in Arizona

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight