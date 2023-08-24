Nightly Roundup: Donald Trump surrenders to authorities; 'salamander invasion' in Arizona

PHOENIX - From the latest in Former President Donald Trump's legal battles to a surprising story involving a kidnapping victim in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
1. Former President Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities
The mugshot of former President Donald Trump has been released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour after he bonded out on RICO charges.
2. Story of escape from Arizona kidnapping suspect
Deputies say Jacob Wilhoit, 41, wore a wig and impersonated an Uber driver to kidnap the woman. He reportedly planned to drive her to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park.
3. Shocking video from Kentucky police rescue
Police in Louisville have released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of a woman who was found chained to the floor of a house after neighbors heard her screams for help.
4. Sad story of New Mexico man battling addiction in Arizona
The story of 32-year-old Fernando Largo is a sad one. He's believed to have come to the Valley with hopes to get sober and turn his life around. But, why did he end up dead in a motel room? A look at why his family believes his case is tied to Arizona's sober living scheme.
5. A ‘Salamander Invasion’ of sorts in Arizona
Residents in Arizona's high country are seeing an unusual amount of salamanders in their area - and one woman saw piles of the dead critters inside her family's home.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 8/24/2023
It's going to be a rather hot weekend, but that might not stick around for too long.