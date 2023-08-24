Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Donald Trump surrenders to authorities; 'salamander invasion' in Arizona

By
Published 
Updated 8:16PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in Former President Donald Trump's legal battles to a surprising story involving a kidnapping victim in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

1. Former President Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities

Featured

Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail, mug shot released
article

Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail, mug shot released

The mugshot of former President Donald Trump has been released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour after he bonded out on RICO charges.

2. Story of escape from Arizona kidnapping suspect

Featured

Woman abducted from Phoenix car dealership rescued in northern Arizona
article

Woman abducted from Phoenix car dealership rescued in northern Arizona

Deputies say Jacob Wilhoit, 41, wore a wig and impersonated an Uber driver to kidnap the woman. He reportedly planned to drive her to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park.

3. Shocking video from Kentucky police rescue

Featured

Louisville police rescue captive woman chained to floor of home in dramatic bodycam video
article

Louisville police rescue captive woman chained to floor of home in dramatic bodycam video

Police in Louisville have released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of a woman who was found chained to the floor of a house after neighbors heard her screams for help.

4. Sad story of New Mexico man battling addiction in Arizona

Featured

He left home to get sober &amp; change his life. Why was he found dead in a motel?
article

He left home to get sober &amp; change his life. Why was he found dead in a motel?

The story of 32-year-old Fernando Largo is a sad one. He's believed to have come to the Valley with hopes to get sober and turn his life around. But, why did he end up dead in a motel room? A look at why his family believes his case is tied to Arizona's sober living scheme.

5. A ‘Salamander Invasion’ of sorts in Arizona

Featured

Arizona's high country experiencing salamander invasion of sorts: 'It smells like death'
article

Arizona's high country experiencing salamander invasion of sorts: 'It smells like death'

Residents in Arizona's high country are seeing an unusual amount of salamanders in their area - and one woman saw piles of the dead critters inside her family's home.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 8/24/2023

It's going to be a rather hot weekend, but that might not stick around for too long.