Nightly Roundup: Dramatic scene unfolds in Phoenix neighborhood; home invasion victim speaks out

We're getting a look at a dramatic scene unfold in a Phoenix neighborhood that ended with a K-9 taking down a suspect. We're also hearing from a home invasion victim whose roommate was stabbed in the violent incident. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. Watch: Police arrest man following dramatic scene in Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man who fled from officers, following a dramatic scene in a Phoenix neighborhood that was caught on camera.
2. Phantom Hacker: What to know about a new scam that FBI officials are warning people about
FBI officials say some people targeted by the so-called "Phantom Hacker" scam lost their entire life savings as a result. Here's what you should know about the scam, and what you can do to protect yourself (and possibly others)
3. Delaware man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old from New Jersey he allegedly met on Roblox
Police learned the man met the 11-year-old girl while playing Roblox online before transporting her from New Jersey to Delaware without the girl’s parent’s knowledge or consent.
4. 3 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Williams
A single-engine plane with three people on board crashed in Williams just after taking off on Tuesday afternoon, killing everyone on board, the police department said.
5. Mesa home invasion victim recounts scary moments being tied up, his roommate stabbed
Gabriel Valencio describes how two men tied his wrists early Tuesday morning in a terrifying Mesa home invasion. His roommate was also stabbed but is going to be OK.