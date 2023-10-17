Nightly Roundup: Dramatic scene unfolds in Phoenix neighborhood; home invasion victim speaks out

We're getting a look at a dramatic scene unfold in a Phoenix neighborhood that ended with a K-9 taking down a suspect. We're also hearing from a home invasion victim whose roommate was stabbed in the violent incident. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Watch: Police arrest man following dramatic scene in Phoenix neighborhood

2. Phantom Hacker: What to know about a new scam that FBI officials are warning people about

3. Delaware man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old from New Jersey he allegedly met on Roblox

4. 3 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Williams

5. Mesa home invasion victim recounts scary moments being tied up, his roommate stabbed