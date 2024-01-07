Nightly Roundup: Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 2 others; man allegedly kills wife with hammer

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Nightly Roundup: Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 2 others; man allegedly kills wife with hammer

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cameron Diaz has broken her silence after being named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents. An Arizona homeowner protected his family when he shot an intruder early in the morning, police say. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Maricopa County drive-by shooting, sheriff's office says

2. Suspect shot after trespassing into Buckeye homeowner's backyard, police say

3. Cameron Diaz breaks silence after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

4. Nashville man kills wife with hammer on New Year's Day, buries her body in 6-foot grave: police

5. Texas teen who had severe burns after boy threw pan of gas on fire passes away

