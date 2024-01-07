Nightly Roundup: Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 2 others; man allegedly kills wife with hammer

Cameron Diaz has broken her silence after being named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents. An Arizona homeowner protected his family when he shot an intruder early in the morning, police say. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Maricopa County drive-by shooting, sheriff's office says
Featured
A person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Maricopa County early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office says.
2. Suspect shot after trespassing into Buckeye homeowner's backyard, police say
Featured
A suspect trespassing in a Buckeye homeowner's backyard was shot early Sunday morning, the police department said.
3. Cameron Diaz breaks silence after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents
Featured
Cameron Diaz is speaking out for the first time after being named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.
4. Nashville man kills wife with hammer on New Year's Day, buries her body in 6-foot grave: police
Featured
Joseph Glynn, 70, is being held on a $1.03 million bond for the alleged murder of his wife in Nashville.
5. Texas teen who had severe burns after boy threw pan of gas on fire passes away
Featured
A North Texas teenager has passed away after suffering severe burns to more than 90 percent of her body.