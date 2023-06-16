Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: 'Exceedingly rare' deadly bear attack, drag show bills vetoed

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
PHOENIX - From a bear attack that officials say is ‘exceedingly rare,’ to the release of a death row inmate after decades behind bars, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 16, 2023.

1. Deadly bear attack near Prescott

Man dead following 'rare' bear attack

The man, identified as a 66-year-old, died after hbe was mauled by a black bear attack in a community south of Prescott.

2. More vetoes by Gov. Katie Hobbs

Arizona drag show-related bills vetoed

Governor Katie Hobbs' office announced on June 16 that the governor has vetoed four bills that either directly targets drag shows in Arizona, or interpreted by some as being crafted against drag shows.

3. Arizona death row inmate released

Death row inmate now out of prison

After decades behind bars, a man who was sentenced to death for the death of a child in Arizona has been released from prison, following a years-long legal battle.

4. Deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix

Man dead following shooting in Phoenix

The shooting, according to police, happened near 51st Street and McDowell Road.

5. Deadly crash on Valley freeway

Crash kills 1 along State Route 51

The crash, which involved a tanker truck, happened in northern Phoenix, according to DPS officials.