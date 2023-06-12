Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Fugitive captured in Arizona, a deadly shooting at Little Caesars pizza restaurant

By Jessica Johnson
The top stories from June 12 include a Minnesota fugitive being captured in Arizona following a SWAT situation and a Phoenix woman who was mauled by 2 dogs needing all the good karma back that she's put out into the world.

1. 'Armed and dangerous': Minnesota fugitive captured following SWAT standoff in Arizona

Police announced they've captured a fugitive that was involved in a SWAT situation in Gilbert on the evening of June 11. He's a wanted fugitive out of Minnesota.

2. Phoenix woman known as 'Mel from Shell' mauled by 2 dogs

Beloved Phoenix woman mauled by 2 dogs

A beloved and self-described "crazy dog lady that works nights at Shell" in Phoenix was brutally attacked by two dogs. Please keep in mind the details are graphic.

3. Little Caesars shooting: Suspect, victim identified by Glendale PD

An employee at a Glendale Little Caesars allegedly shot and killed his coworker on Friday, June 9, and court documents are filling in the blanks regarding what possibly happened.

4. Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deems Hills

A Phoenix mountain biker is fighting for his life after being rescued off Deems Hills on Monday night, the fire department said.

5. 'Good Times' actor John Amos hospitalized amid abuse allegations

Actor John Amos talks about the time that he spent with Shata Franklin when Franklin was younger Friday, April 24, 2015 at the Downtown Denver Marriott Center Hotel in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Actor John Amos is receiving medical attention in Tennessee after officials in Colorado confirmed the "Good Times" actor "could be a victim of a crime."

"We take allegations of crimes very seriously," the Custer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.