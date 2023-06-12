Nightly Roundup: Fugitive captured in Arizona, a deadly shooting at Little Caesars pizza restaurant

The top stories from June 12 include a Minnesota fugitive being captured in Arizona following a SWAT situation and a Phoenix woman who was mauled by 2 dogs needing all the good karma back that she's put out into the world.

1. 'Armed and dangerous': Minnesota fugitive captured following SWAT standoff in Arizona

Featured article

A beloved and self-described "crazy dog lady that works nights at Shell" in Phoenix was brutally attacked by two dogs. Please keep in mind the details are graphic.

3. Little Caesars shooting: Suspect, victim identified by Glendale PD

Featured article

4. Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deems Hills

Featured article

Actor John Amos talks about the time that he spent with Shata Franklin when Franklin was younger Friday, April 24, 2015 at the Downtown Denver Marriott Center Hotel in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Actor John Amos is receiving medical attention in Tennessee after officials in Colorado confirmed the "Good Times" actor "could be a victim of a crime."

"We take allegations of crimes very seriously," the Custer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.