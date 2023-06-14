Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Hollywood history in Arizona, previewing the monsoon

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a slice of Hollywood history at a Carefree, Arizona home and a look at what to expect during this year's monsoon season.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on June 14.

1. Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father and younger siblings

Featured

Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father andyounger siblings
article

Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father andyounger siblings

A fisherman found an overturned car in an Idaho river with a family of four deceased inside. Deputies believe they now know what caused the crash.

2. The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

Featured

The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon
article

The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

Wedged into a canyon. Built on a bridge. Bolted onto boulders. Welcome to the Slingman House in Carefree, Arizona. Orson Welles once rented the house promising not to film there, but they flipped on the Hollywood set lights, cover was blown.

3. Arizona Monsoon 2023: What to expect this summer

Featured

Arizona Monsoon 2023: What to expect this summer
article

Arizona Monsoon 2023: What to expect this summer

The monsoon: Mother Nature's raw power is on full display with walls of dust and wicked winds, to sheets of rain and the deluge of water left behind. Always expect the unexpected because this is Arizona's monsoon. Learn about the elements that make up the monsoon, plus a look at what this monsoon season might bring, and some tips on how to make sure your pool and your car are ready for the severe weather.

4. Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

Featured

Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home
article

Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

The listing agency for the island says there's plenty of room to install a helipad and a swimming pool.

5. Arizona's tribal members find unmarked graves in search for loved ones amid sober living crisis

Losing loved ones to a sober living scheme plaguing the Indigenous community – a story many Native Americans share right now in Arizona.

Organizers of fake rehab centers are defrauding the state’s Medicaid system for at least hundreds of millions of dollars.

Based on a conversation with Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes, the number of stolen funds may be even larger than previously thought.

Meanwhile, there are families searching for missing people who are already dead.