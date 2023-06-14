Nightly Roundup: Hollywood history in Arizona, previewing the monsoon

Tonight's top stories include a slice of Hollywood history at a Carefree, Arizona home and a look at what to expect during this year's monsoon season.

1. Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father and younger siblings

2. The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

3. Arizona Monsoon 2023: What to expect this summer

4. Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

Losing loved ones to a sober living scheme plaguing the Indigenous community – a story many Native Americans share right now in Arizona.

Organizers of fake rehab centers are defrauding the state’s Medicaid system for at least hundreds of millions of dollars.

Based on a conversation with Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes, the number of stolen funds may be even larger than previously thought.

Meanwhile, there are families searching for missing people who are already dead.