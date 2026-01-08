Arizona weather forecast: Second storm bringing heavy snow, rain to the state

The Brief The Valley saw its coldest day of the season Wednesday, with light showers that continued overnight. A stronger second storm arrives midday Thursday, bringing heavy mountain snow and significant Valley downpours. Hazardous travel conditions are expected Thursday evening through Friday due to icy roads, high winds, and low visibility.



A second storm is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing more rain to the Valley and heavy snow to the High Country.

Today:

Thursday morning will start mainly dry across Arizona, but the second storm coming from the northwest will bring heavy snow to the mountains and heavier downpours to the Valley midday through the night. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s in the Valley.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the Mogollon Rim. Road conditions will worsen by the evening, and strong winds will cause blowing/drifting snow, and low visibility.

Friday and the Weekend:

The second storm should pass out of Arizona by Friday morning, allowing for the state to begin drying out on Friday. The second system will bring more scattered coverage of rain and snow, but some pockets could be heavier. This may lead to brief dips in visibility with snowfall in northern Arizona.

While the snow will clear out on Friday morning, roads will remain icy due to colder air moving in, and gusty winds. Gusts of 35-45+ mph are expected in spots like Flagstaff, Show Low and gusts of around 25-35 mph are forecast for Phoenix.

Forecast highs slip to the low 60s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Phoenix. By the weekend, morning lows may be in the low 30s to near 40 degrees. However, weekend highs will rebound to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

By the numbers:

Rain totals of around 0.25" to 0.50" are forecast between Wednesday and Friday in Phoenix and surrounding areas. Any areas under a thunderstorm could pick up larger amounts of rain. Snow totals are forecast to range around 3-5" in Flagstaff, 12+" for Arizona Snowbowl, 1-2 feet around Sunrise Ski, and 4-8" for Pinetop-Lakeside.

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com