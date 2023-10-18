Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway; homebuying in Phoenix

Nightly Roundup
Tonight's top stories include the bombshell confession from Joran van der Sloot admitting he killed Natalee Holloway. Another trending story is a report on how much you need to make to afford a mid-range priced home in Phoenix.

1. Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extorting her mom

Joran Van Der Sloot pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying to extort money from Natalee Holloway’s mother in exchange for revealing the location of her daughter’s body.

2. In Phoenix, this is how much money you need to make to afford a median-priced home

It's not a surprise for some, but it is getting harder for people to buy a home these days, and if you live in Phoenix (or want to move to the Valley), here's how much money you need to make in order to afford a median-priced home, according to figures from one real estate firm.

3. Maricopa County Attorney answers why charges against April McLaughlin were dropped

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is addressing questions on the Chandler animal and elder abuse case that has sparked national attention. She explains why her office dropped the charges against April McLaughlin.

4. Social Security benefits to receive 3.2% pay bump next year: See how much money you could receive

See how much money you could receive from the Social Security COLA bump.

5. Shooting victim found dead in Surprise home, PD says

A male was shot several times and died on the scene while another male was detained in Surprise Wednesday afternoon.