Nightly Roundup: Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway; homebuying in Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the bombshell confession from Joran van der Sloot admitting he killed Natalee Holloway. Another trending story is a report on how much you need to make to afford a mid-range priced home in Phoenix.

1. Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extorting her mom

Featured article

2. In Phoenix, this is how much money you need to make to afford a median-priced home

Featured article

3. Maricopa County Attorney answers why charges against April McLaughlin were dropped

Featured article

4. Social Security benefits to receive 3.2% pay bump next year: See how much money you could receive

Featured article

5. Shooting victim found dead in Surprise home, PD says