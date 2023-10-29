Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry's cause of death; wrong-way driver killed on Arizona highway

Tonight's top stories include Matthew Perry's cause of death being listed as "deferred" and what it means; an alleged wrong-way driver being killed on Loop 101 and a former NHL player losing his life in a "freak accident."
1. Wrong-way driver killed in Loop 101 crash in Peoria; 7 others injured
Several callers reporting a wrong-way driver on Loop 101 in Peoria early Sunday morning alerted authorities to what ended in a deadly crash just two minutes later.
2. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means
Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.
3. Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, dead after suffering horrific neck injury in 'freak accident' during game
Johnson played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
4. K-9 deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Office stabbed, killed during investigation
A K-9 deputy was killed in the line of duty after being stabbed by an armed robbery suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.
5. Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star
"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. "