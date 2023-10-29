Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry's cause of death; wrong-way driver killed on Arizona highway

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include Matthew Perry's cause of death being listed as "deferred" and what it means; an alleged wrong-way driver being killed on Loop 101 and a former NHL player losing his life in a "freak accident."

1. Wrong-way driver killed in Loop 101 crash in Peoria; 7 others injured

Wrong-way driver killed in Loop 101 crash in Peoria; 7 others injured
Wrong-way driver killed in Loop 101 crash in Peoria; 7 others injured

Several callers reporting a wrong-way driver on Loop 101 in Peoria early Sunday morning alerted authorities to what ended in a deadly crash just two minutes later.

2. Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means

Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means
Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means

Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.

3. Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, dead after suffering horrific neck injury in 'freak accident' during game

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, dead after suffering horrific neck injury in 'freak accident' during game
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson, 29, dead after suffering horrific neck injury in 'freak accident' during game

Johnson played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

4. K-9 deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Office stabbed, killed during investigation

K-9 deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Office stabbed, killed during investigation
K-9 deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Office stabbed, killed during investigation

A K-9 deputy was killed in the line of duty after being stabbed by an armed robbery suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

5. Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star

Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star
Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star

"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. "