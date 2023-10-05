Nightly Roundup: Messy aftermath from freeway crash; what retirees are saying about Arizona

PHOENIX - From a messy crash along a Valley freeway to what some retirees think about Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 5, 2023.
1. A messy crash on a Valley freeway
Fire crews say that the semi was hauling produce at around 5:30 a.m. when it collided with a pickup truck and landed on its side near the 67th Avenue exit.
2. Hiker rescued from Phoenix mountain
Once at the bottom of the mountain, the hiker was put in an ambulance and rushed to a hospital.
3. Retirees wax poetic about Arizona
This Arizonan retirement couple commended their new home state for its safe, costly neighborhoods with close access to medical care and year-round warm weather, and said they're surrounded by Californians who bailed out.
4. School bus involved in Phoenix crash
A child had to be taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Fire officials, following a crash involving a school bus in Phoenix on oct. 5.
5. A "close encounter' that can make you rich (if it happens)
The $1 million grand prize will go to someone who "captures unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 10/5/2023
Temperatures are expected to return to the triple-digits, but will that stick around, especially during this time of the year?