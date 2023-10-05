Nightly Roundup: Messy aftermath from freeway crash; what retirees are saying about Arizona

From a messy crash along a Valley freeway to what some retirees think about Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 5, 2023.

1. A messy crash on a Valley freeway

Featured article

2. Hiker rescued from Phoenix mountain

Featured article

3. Retirees wax poetic about Arizona

Featured article

4. School bus involved in Phoenix crash

Featured article

5. A "close encounter' that can make you rich (if it happens)

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight