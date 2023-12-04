Nightly Roundup: Migrant surge closes Arizona port of entry; body found after days of searching

Tonight's top stories include the continuous reporting on the southern border's migrant surge and how thousands are waiting to be processed after dangerous and long treks. We're also taking a look at some of the day's top crime stories – one of which contains graphic details.

1. Border woes: Arizona port of entry closed amid migrant surge

Featured article

2. 7 people, including 3 juveniles, badly injured in 2-car crash in Phoenix

Featured article

3. Suspects accused of mutilating Arizona murder victim's body | Crime Files

Featured article

4. Body recovered from storm drain in Tempe after days of searching

Featured article

5. Good Samaritan rescued man from mobile home fire: Phoenix FD