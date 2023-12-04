Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Migrant surge closes Arizona port of entry; body found after days of searching

Tonight's top stories include the continuous reporting on the southern border's migrant surge and how thousands are waiting to be processed after dangerous and long treks. We're also taking a look at some of the day's top crime stories – one of which contains graphic details.

1. Border woes: Arizona port of entry closed amid migrant surge

A border crossing along the U.S.-Mexico Border in Arizona is now closed until further notice.

2. 7 people, including 3 juveniles, badly injured in 2-car crash in Phoenix

Seven people, including a teen and two kids, were injured in a Phoenix crash Monday night. Two of the victims needed to be extricated from their cars.

3. Suspects accused of mutilating Arizona murder victim's body | Crime Files

Court documents provided chilling details surrounding a murder in Phoenix that involved mutilation of the victim's body.

4. Body recovered from storm drain in Tempe after days of searching

After days of searching for a body in a storm drain, Phoenix Police were able to get to it on Monday.

5. Good Samaritan rescued man from mobile home fire: Phoenix FD

Phoenix Fire officials say the fire happened to a mobile home in the area of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The man who lived at the home was taken to the hospital in stable condition.