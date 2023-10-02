Nightly Roundup: Missing girl found, suspect caught; New details in stabbing, hit-and-run case

PHOENIX - From new developments in an Amber Alert case out of New York to new details about a Phoenix stabbing that ended in a deadly hit-and-run, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
1. Arizona ends water lease with Saudi-owned farm
Featured
Fondomonte uses sprinklers to grow alfalfa in La Paz County and exports it to feed dairy cattle in Saudi Arabia. The company does not pay for the water it uses.
2. Missing girl found safe
Featured
Missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has reportedly been found, Fox News Digital can confirm.
3. Sheriff Penzone won't seek re-election
Featured
Sheriff Penzone, in an announcement he had called "very important," said he would leave office in January.
4. Child exploitation investigation
Featured
In this multi-agency operation, Prescott police say three men either attempted to lure or solicit sex from underaged children.
5. New details in stabbing, hit-and-run case
Featured
A man is dead, and another has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following two related incidents in Phoenix, according to police.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 10/2/23
We're seeing cooler, windier conditions across Arizona today.