Nightly Roundup: Multi-million dollar home destroyed in fire; 'Seinfeld' actor dead at 71

Tonight's top stories include the report of a multi-million dollar home in Paradise Valley being destroyed in a fire; an actor known for his work in "Seinfeld" passing away and a deadly shooting at a Mesa McDonald's.
1. Fire destroys multi-million dollar home in Paradise Valley
A fire tore through a multi-million dollar Paradise Valley home on Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Camelback Road.
2. Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through, PD says
A person was shot and killed in a Mesa McDonald's drive-through early in the morning on Saturday.
3. Purina dispels 'online rumors' that its pet food is sickening dogs and cats
Purina said that while some online posts are written by 'well-intentioned pet parents,' others may be trying to sow 'chaos'
4. 'Seinfeld' actor Peter Crombie dead at 71
In his "Seinfeld" role, Crombie played "Crazy" Joe Davola, a psychopath who regularly sought revenge on Jerry or Kramer for imagined or trivial things.
5. Lloyd Austin ordered Houthi strikes from hospital room, Pentagon says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is now in his 13th day of hospitalization recovering from complications due to prostate cancer.