Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Roller coaster nightmare, auto shop goes up in flames

By FOX 10 Staff
Tonight's top stories include a scary report of a roller coaster's structure becoming loose, a Glendale auto body shop goes up in flames and the latest on the Titan submersible tragedy.

1. 'Tallest, fastest' giga roller coaster in North America temporarily closes after visitor notices scary defect

An amusement park visitor in North Carolina discovered a crack in the support pillar of a rollercoaster while people were on the ride.

Jeremy Wagner posted to Facebook on Friday that he discovered the crack on Carowinds Fury 325 giga roller coaster and notified officials at the amusement park, who temporarily closed down the ride.

2. Black smoke seen for miles as fire breaks out at Glendale auto shop

Black smoke seen for miles as fire breaks out at Glendale auto shop
Black smoke seen for miles as fire breaks out at Glendale auto shop

A fire broke out in Glendale at an auto shop on Saturday afternoon near 56th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

3. Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission

Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission
Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission

Investigating the debris is a crucial part of a multiagency investigation into why the Titan imploded on its way to view wreckage of the Titanic, killing five.

4. At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard

At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in Sylmar
At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in Sylmar

A makeshift RV park was spotted in a Los Angeles resident's backyard, with at least 15 vehicles parked on the Sylmar property.

5. PD: Phoenix Police officers hurt, suspect dead after burglary investigation at a storage unit facility

PD: Phoenix Police officers hurt, suspect dead after burglary investigation at a storage unit facility
PD: Phoenix Police officers hurt, suspect dead after burglary investigation at a storage unit facility

Two officers were hurt and a suspect died after an incident in Phoenix Saturday afternoon at a storage unit facility.