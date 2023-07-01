Nightly Roundup: Roller coaster nightmare, auto shop goes up in flames

Tonight's top stories include a scary report of a roller coaster's structure becoming loose, a Glendale auto body shop goes up in flames and the latest on the Titan submersible tragedy.

An amusement park visitor in North Carolina discovered a crack in the support pillar of a rollercoaster while people were on the ride.

Jeremy Wagner posted to Facebook on Friday that he discovered the crack on Carowinds Fury 325 giga roller coaster and notified officials at the amusement park, who temporarily closed down the ride.

2. Black smoke seen for miles as fire breaks out at Glendale auto shop

3. Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission

4. At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard

5. PD: Phoenix Police officers hurt, suspect dead after burglary investigation at a storage unit facility