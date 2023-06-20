Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Search for stolen dogs in Arizona, 'suspicious item' found in Phoenix

By Kenneth Wong
PHOENIX - From a sad story involving two vacationers in Arizona, to a heroic act undertaken by a father, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

1. Florida couple looking for stolen dogs in Arizona

A Florida couple who took their pets on their Arizona visit is now looking for the animals, after they were stolen from a short-term rental they were staying in.

2. Jury selection begins for Arizona man accused of killing his stepdaughter

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering his teenage stepdaughter.

3. Man dead following shooting in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that left a man dead.

4. Father steps in to save daughter

A dad took matters into his own hands after his daughter became stuck on a theme park waterslide. Video captured the heartwarming moment.

5. Country music star's son attacked

Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son was immediately taken to the hospital Sunday after suffering from a dog bite on his face.