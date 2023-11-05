Nightly Roundup: Several injured in Phoenix shooting; dinosaur-shaped nuggets recalled

Tonight's top stories include the story of several men and a teenager being shot in Phoenix during what police say was a large gathering. On the national side of things, a kid favorite, dino-shaped nuggets, are being recalled.
Here are the top stories for Nov. 5.
1. Three men, teen injured in a central Phoenix shooting, PD says
Three men and a teenager were hurt in a shooting during what was described as a "large gathering" in Phoenix just after midnight on Sunday.
2. Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 lbs. of dinosaur-shaped nuggets
Tyson is recalling thousands of pounds of its dinosaur "fun shaped" chicken because of a risk they’re contaminated with foreign matter.
3. Shooting victim found in front of Scottsdale restaurant, PD says
Scottsdale Police say a person walked to the front of "Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with a gunshot wound" on Saturday afternoon.
4. Man accused of causing deadly DUI crash in Phoenix
A man was arrested after a DUI crash in Phoenix that killed a woman on Nov. 3, the police department said.
5. Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations
An East Valley family is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed their Christmas decorations, and the crime was caught on camera. "Who does that to Christmas decorations?"