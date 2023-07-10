Nightly Roundup: Shooting at Westgate, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed

Rounding out tonight's top stories include the shooting at Westgate that critically injured an 18-year-old man and disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar being stabbed several times in a Florida federal prison.
1. 18-year-old man shot at Westgate Entertainment District, 3 suspects sought
Featured
Glendale Police say an 18-year-old man at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale was shot several times on Monday afternoon and three suspects are now on the run.
2. Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology
Featured
Imagine not needing cash, a card, or your phone to pay. Only your hand. It's called palm recognition technology and that method of payment is already here at every Whole Foods in the Valley.
3. Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box
Featured
The firefighter, who heard the alarm and discovered the baby inside, said he fell in love with the infant as soon as their eyes met.
4. Used car prices see second-biggest monthly drop
Featured
A new report released on July 10 reveals used cars had their second-biggest monthly drop in history. It’s been a roller coaster of a car market since 2020.
5. Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida prison
Featured
Larry Nassar admitted sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists.