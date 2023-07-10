Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Nightly Roundup: Shooting at Westgate, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:19PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Rounding out tonight's top stories include the shooting at Westgate that critically injured an 18-year-old man and disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar being stabbed several times in a Florida federal prison.

1. 18-year-old man shot at Westgate Entertainment District, 3 suspects sought

Featured

18-year-old man shot at Westgate Entertainment District, 3 suspects sought
article

18-year-old man shot at Westgate Entertainment District, 3 suspects sought

Glendale Police say an 18-year-old man at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale was shot several times on Monday afternoon and three suspects are now on the run.

2. Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology

Featured

Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology
article

Using your hand to pay? Phoenix area Whole Foods stores are using the technology

Imagine not needing cash, a card, or your phone to pay. Only your hand. It's called palm recognition technology and that method of payment is already here at every Whole Foods in the Valley.

3. Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box

Featured

Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box
article

Florida firefighter adopts baby left in safe haven box

The firefighter, who heard the alarm and discovered the baby inside, said he fell in love with the infant as soon as their eyes met.

4. Used car prices see second-biggest monthly drop

Featured

Used car prices see second-biggest monthly drop
article

Used car prices see second-biggest monthly drop

A new report released on July 10 reveals used cars had their second-biggest monthly drop in history. It’s been a roller coaster of a car market since 2020.

5. Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida prison

Featured

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida prison
article

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida prison

Larry Nassar admitted sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists.