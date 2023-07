In tonight's top stories, we're taking a look at a graphic report of an NHL player's arrest in Scottsdale (use discretion when reading) and the tragic story of a woman being killed by a lawn mower in California.

Here are the top stories for the evening of July 14.

1. If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

2. California woman run over by lawn mower at park; family calls for death investigation

3. Former Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officer's family, report says: 'Your bloodline is dead'

4. 1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on rollover crash in Mesa, fire department says

5. Dinner's ready! Mesa man cooks meals on his dashboard on hot days