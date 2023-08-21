Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Surprising response to Arizona 'man down' call; Trump reveals when he will head to Georgia

FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a rather surprising response a man received after calling authorities to report a man who likely needed help at a Phoenix bus stop, to new details surrounding a shooting that left a man dead in Tempe, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 21, 2023.

1. Man surprised by Phoenix Fire's response to "man down" call

A man called Phoenix Fire to report a man was down at a bus stop and likely needed help. Phoenix Fire's dispatch asked him to check on the man himself and he was surprised. We have why that was the department's response.

2. Fmr. President Trump reveals when he will surrender himself to Georgia authorities

After receiving his consent bond order from a Fulton County judge, it appears former President Donald J. Trump will surrender at the Fulton County Jail this week.

3. New details in shooting that left suspect's roommate dead

A fight between roommates in Tempe escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night, police said.

4. Police incident shut down I-10 earlier today

The incident, which police said involved a person who refused to come down from the top of a pedestrian bridge, began just before 8 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the freeway at 16th Street.

5. Woman convicted of killing babies learns her fate

Letby is a former neonatal nurse who was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of murdering seven babies in her care at a hospital in northern England and attempting to kill six others.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 8/21/2023

Another hot weekend could be in store this week.