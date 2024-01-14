Nightly Roundup: Tragic hot air balloon crash kills 4; man and woman found dead in Phoenix home

Tonight's top stories include the tragic report of a hot air balloon crash that killed 4 people and critically injured another person. We're also taking a look at a case of a man and woman being found dead inside their Phoenix home.
1. Hot air balloon crash in Eloy kills 4 people, injures another
Four people were killed in a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Eloy, the police department said. Here's what we know so far.
2. Scene of deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona
SkyFOX flew over the scene of the aftermath of a deadly hot air balloon crash in Eloy, Arizona on Jan. 14. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. and killed 4 people and injured another. Eloy is in Pinal County.
3. Bride-to-be asked to tip after buying wedding dress: ‘Can we talk about tipping culture?
Ina Josipović, 30, posted a video about the ordeal on her TikTok and thousands flocked to the comments section to give their two cents.
4. Man and woman found dead inside Phoenix home, police say
A man and woman were found dead in Phoenix on Sunday morning after police were called to a home for reports of a domestic violence incident.
5. Washington hires Arizona's Jedd Fisch as next Huskies head football coach
Washington is hiring Arizona's Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next head football coach of the Huskies, the team announced Sunday.