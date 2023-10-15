Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance rumors heat up; deadly crashes in the Valley

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors heat up; deadly crashes in the Valley claim the lives of 3 people; and actress Suzanne Somers is dead at 76. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Speed, impairment considered factors in Surprise crash that killed 2 sisters, PD says

Two sisters were killed in a crash in Surprise just after 2 a.m. on Saturday and a man who police say was involved in the crash was detained.

2. Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76

Suzanne Somers has died after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, just hours before her 77th birthday.

3. Motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash in Phoenix, DPS says

A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-17 Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. We have what authorities say happened.

4. Suspect arrested in linked Tempe sexual assault cases, police say

A man who police say was wanted for a sexual assault in Tempe and who had been linked to two other incidents has been arrested.

5. Taylor Swift makes surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance after Travis Kelce cameo

Swift’s cameo came after her rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also appeared in a skit poking fun at the media hype over their budding relationship.