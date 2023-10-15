Nightly Roundup: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance rumors heat up; deadly crashes in the Valley

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors heat up; deadly crashes in the Valley claim the lives of 3 people; and actress Suzanne Somers is dead at 76. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Speed, impairment considered factors in Surprise crash that killed 2 sisters, PD says

2. Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76

3. Motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash in Phoenix, DPS says

4. Suspect arrested in linked Tempe sexual assault cases, police say

5. Taylor Swift makes surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance after Travis Kelce cameo