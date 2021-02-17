Nine people displaced in apartment fire near 16th Street and Bethany Home

article

Phoenix Fire crews extinguished an apartment fire near 16th Street and Bethany Home that left nine people displaced on Feb. 17.

When crews arrived on scene Wednesday morning, they found a fire on the second floor of a large two-story apartment complex.

Four units were damaged due to smoke and water, but residents were able to safely evacuate their apartments. A crisis response team is on scene to assist those affected.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation, but Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller told FOX 10 that the flames started from a closet.

