NJ Congressman Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

NJ Congressman Donald Payne Jr. died on Wednesday, Governor Murphy announced on X. Payne was 65 years old.

Payne, a Democratic congressman, was the U.S. representative for New Jersey's 10th congressional district. He also served on the council in Newark.

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X.

The New York Post said this comes nearly three weeks after suffering a heart attack that had left him in a coma.

"With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service," Murphy said on X. "It was my great honor to work side-by-side with Donald to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey, and we will hold his memory close to our hearts as we build upon the Payne family’s deep legacy of service in advocating for the communities they served so dearly."

