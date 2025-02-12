Two people injured in Phoenix Police shooting, car crash

The Brief Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on the evening of Feb. 12. The shooting happened in the area of 29th and Northern avenues, but then the suspect car took off and crashed about four miles away. Investigators say two people inside the car were detained and taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.



Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.

What we know:

At around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, officers attempted to stop two people inside a car near 29th and Northern avenues. They wouldn't stop and get out and Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said the driver accelerated toward officers.

That's when two officers fired at the car, hitting two people inside.

The driver fled the scene following the shooting. The vehicle was pursued to the area of 59th Lane and Northern Avenue in Glendale, about four miles away, where a crash happened.

What they're saying:

"One occupant of the suspect vehicle was detained at the scene of the collision. Another ran from the vehicle into the nearby neighborhood. Officers set up a perimeter and after a short period of time, this person was located and detained," police said.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Sgt. Scherer didn't say exactly why officers attempted to stop the car, but says the officers were doing "proactive policing in the area."

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects were not released.

What's next:

Sgt. Scherer says body cameras were on during the incident, and per department policy, footage will be released 14 days from this incident.

