North Bay braces for a new round of PG&E outages expected Wednesday

With planned power outages remaining a distinct possibility in Northern California, this week, the City of Santa Rosa is planning for blackouts to begin late afternoon Wednesday.

Santa Rosa is making preparations to operate sewer and water services with generators, but there are concerns about traffic lights.

"Last time we had 39 traffic intersections without power and a significant number of traffic collisions and injury accidents. We are working to keep that from happening again," said Assistant Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.

But many businesses are preparing to go dark, for the second time this month.

For the owners of Betty's Fish & Chips on Sonoma Highway, preparing for power shutoffs is a little like Groundhog's Day. They are not happy with PG&E.

"I feel they slacked off and expect us to take the loss. I'm pretty upset about it," said restaurant co-owner Susan Corso.

Two weeks ago the popular restaurant closed for three days because of PG&E's public safety power shutoff plan. The plan is to reduce the threat of wildfires.

That black out cost the restaurant about $12,000 in lost food and business.

Now they're expecting to close mid-day Wednesday and likely all day Thursday. That will mean more losses. Wednesday is when all the food is delivered and the refrigeration could be out.

"If we take the order tomorrow we take the risk of losing power and then our product. If we don't take the order, we won't have product. We can't win either way," said Corso.

One 94-year-old woman, who lives in a retirement community, is also expecting to be without power.

"I've got all my lanterns in the bedroom and living rooms. I don't like being in a dark house. I just have to live with it," said Louise Donohue.

Donohue is one of 27,000 customers in Sonoma County who could be affected.

PG&E said it is still fine tuning where exactly shutoffs will occur if at all. But far fewer customers will be affected.

Unlike last time, they expect the website to work, despite a glitch Tuesday morning.

"We have been redirecting everyone who visits pge.com to a temporary website in anticipation of increased traffic to the website," said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

