North Carolina man fatally shot by police executing search warrant, reports say

By Stephanie Pagones
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX News

Mother creates safety app to help Black drivers during police traffic stops

Charmine Davis spoke with FOX Television Stations about an app she created to help keep Black drivers safe during police traffic stops

North Carolina - North Carolina man was fatally shot by police in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning while officers were executing a search warrant at the person’s home, according to local reports.

Local News 3 TV cited the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in reporting that the resident, whose name and age were not immediately provided, was shot and killed at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time while police were conducting the search warrant at a home located on the 400 Block of Perry Street.   

WAVY-TV 10 News identified the person as a man who was shot in his car.

RELATED: Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright sparks protests across US

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.  

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The races of the officers involved and man shot weren’t immediately clear.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles northeast of Raleigh. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots fired.

RELATED: ‘Shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless’: Driver with child in car collides with truck during police chase

The sheriff didn’t immediately respond to Fox News' email request seeking more information.

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene, which was blocked off by police tape and with multiple law enforcement cruisers with their lights flashing, according to footage from WAVY.