Why this year’s allergy season could be one of the longest yet

While the first official day of spring isn't until March 20, temperatures are already rising across large portions of the country. Many doctors and scientists say warmer winters and falls are triggering longer-lasting allergy seasons.

"The pollens have been staying around much longer than we typically see," said Dr. Victoria Nguyen of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Folks throughout the East and Midwest may find it hard to believe, but data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveals this winter was the second-warmest on record for the continental U.S.

What they're saying:

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, symptoms flare up when people are exposed to pollens they are allergic to—whether it be from weeds, grass, or trees, which are the most common. Scientists say tree pollen usually emerges before grass pollen, peaking in early spring.

Because of this, doctors say it's not a bad idea for people who are allergic to start preventative measures now to try and keep any sneezing, stuffy noses, and itchy eyes at bay throughout the season.

"If allergies remain untreated, it's more of a quality-of-life issue for patients," Nguyen said.

What you can do:

Doctors say minimizing contact with what you're allergic to can be helpful. But when pollen might be plentiful outside, you shouldn't be a hermit.

"Medications would be the next step. So intranasal steroids or antihistamines can be helpful, as well as oral antihistamines. And then eye drops are also an option as well," Nguyen said. "You should seek medical treatment if your symptoms are changing or getting worse, or if you're trying things like avoidance measures or over-the-counter medications and things aren't getting better."