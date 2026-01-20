North Phoenix murder-suicide: Court docs reveal past domestic abuse allegations

The Brief Court records show the two people who were found dead inside a north Phoenix home on Jan. 18 were in the middle of a divorce. The two have been identified as 41-year-old Sam Ertebati and 42-year-old Celestina Ertebati. Sam also filed for an order of protection, per the records.



Two young boys are without their parents following an incident that Phoenix Police called a murder-suicide, and now, we are learning more about the victim and suspect in the case.

The backstory:

The incident happened in north Phoenix on Jan. 18 near 29th Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Phoenix Police, their officers responded to the incident at around 5:14 p.m., after a caller said a man and woman were found unresponsive inside a home, with a gun nearby.

The two, identified as 41-year-old Sam Ertebati and 42-year-old Celestina Ertebati, were found dead inside the home by officers.

What Police Said:

According to investigators, Celestina shot and killed her husband inside their home before turning the gun on herself. They also say Sam and Celestina’s two sons became concerned when their parents were still sleeping, so they called a family member. That relative later discovered the couple dead in their bedroom.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

What We Learned:

As Phoenix police investigate what led up to the shooting, court records reveal that Sam filed for divorce in October 2023. During that time, he also petitioned for an order of protection, saying Celestina attacked him in his sleep after finding divorce paperwork.

Sam also said that his wife had become hostile and "out of control" over the previous few months, accusing her of punching him several different times.

Within days, Celestina filed her own order of protection against her husband, accusing him of being an alcoholic and verbally abusing her in front of their children. Court documents say she sought shelter for months while claiming Sam took over her iCloud account.

The petition also reveals that Celestina allegedly suffered from spinal scoliosis, hypothyroid, and depression. Ultimately, Sam requested that both order of protection cases be dismissed, and the divorce case also fizzled out.

We contacted Sam’s former divorce attorney, but they could not comment due to attorney-client privilege.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.