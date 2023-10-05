North Phoenix school district reports alleged luring incident; police investigating

A Phoenix area school district is warning parents about reports of someone trying to lure students.

Officials with the Deer Valley Unified School District announced that a student at Constitution Elementary and another student at Deer Valley Middle School reported similar incidents on the morning of Oct. 4.

Both students, according to officials, said they were waiting at a bus stop when a man drove up and offered them candy. One of the incidents happened near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, while the other incident happened near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. In one of the incidents, the child said they rode away on their bicycle, and the driver tried to grab them.

Police, meanwhile, are investigating.