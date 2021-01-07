Northern Arizona police searching for suspects who stole airplane

Police in Cottonwood are searching for answers after someone broke into their local airport and stole an airplane on New Year's Eve.

Officials say the suspect forced their way into the main gate at Cottonwood Airport and made off with a large box trailer that contained the plane.

The suspect - or suspects - also stole plane parts valued at $70,000 to $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cottonwood PD at 928-649-1397 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or http://yavapaisw.com/. Authorities are offering up to $450 for information leading to an arrest.

