Nubia Gonzalez: Former Scottsdale school group treasurer sentenced to probation for theft

article

The Brief 39-year-old Nubia Gonzalez has been sentenced to probation for theft. Gonzalez was accused of stealing over $36,000 from an Association of Parents and Teachers that has ties with Scottsdale's Cocopah Middle School. Gonzalez was the group's treasurer when the thefts happened.



A woman who once served as the treasurer of an Association of Parents and Teachers (APT) with ties to a Scottsdale middle school has been sentenced, months after she turned herself in amid accusations of theft.

What we know:

According to court documents we received, 39-year-old Nubia Gonzalez was sentenced to four years of supervised probation, which began on May 19. She reportedly pleaded guilty to a count of felony theft in April.

Dig deeper:

Court officials note that during the course of her probation, Gonzalez will have to get permission from the Adult Probation Service to leave the state, and is also banned from contacting with any of the victims. She is also banned from returning to the scene of the crime.

In addition, the court ordered Gonzalez to pay $36,512, as restitution.

The backstory:

In August 2024, we reported that Gonzalez was accused of stealing from an APT that is linked to Cocopah Middle School, which is part of the Scottsdale Unified School District.

At the time, investigators said the APT's president called police to report that the group's savings account was zeroed out. Eventually, it was discovered that Gonzalez, after she was given control over the group's bank accounts in June that same year, made a number of substantial withdrawals from the accounts.

"The total combined loss between both accounts was $36,512.09," investigators wrote in the court documents.

Gonzalez was eventually removed from her post as the APT's treasurer, and she turned herself in to police on Aug. 13.