NWS: Phoenix has its 1st 80+ degree day since November 18

article

Things are warming up in Phoenix, as officials with the National Weather Service say the city's high temperature has hit or surpassed the 80-degree mark for the first time this year.

According to a tweet, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has recorded a high of 82 degrees Thursday afternoon. The last time the area experienced temperatures at or above 80 degrees was on November 18, 2019.

According to Preliminary Monthly Climate Data figures provided by the National Weather Service, Phoenix hit a high of 85 degrees on November 19, 2019.

From the start of 2020 until now, Phoenix has seen high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, according to NWS data.

Temperatures in the 80s might not be sticking around, however. According to the FOX 10 seven-day forecast Thursday afternoon, the high temperature is expected to range from 65 degrees on Sunday to 79 degrees next Thursday.