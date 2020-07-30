NWS: Phoenix saw hottest day so far in 2020 with record-breaking temperature

Officials with the National Weather Service say the Valley broke a temperature record that was set in 1934.

According to officials, Sky Harbor saw a high of 118°F on the afternoon of July 30. The old temperature record was 115°F. July 30 also marks the hottest day so far in 2020.

One day ago, on July 29, Phoenix reached 115°F, which tied a record that was set back in 1995. The last time Sky Harbor reached 118°F, according to NWS officials, was on July 7, 2017.

NWS officials say normally, Phoenix sees a high of 105°F on July 30.

On April 26, temperatures in the Valley reached the triple digits for the time in 2020.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Valley until 8:00 p.m. on August 1.

Power outages reported

As Valley residents endure excessive heat, the Valley's two major utilities company are reporting power outages across its service area in the Valley.

According to SRP officials, 33 customers are affected by power outages in parts of Chandler, Komatke, and Mesa.

Meanwhile, officials with APS say 748 of its customers are without power in parts Downtown Phoenix, as well as parts of Glendale and Peoria.

What to do during excessive heat

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

The Arizona Department of Transportation has tips for driving in extreme temperatures, which include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

